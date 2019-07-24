Love Island to get two series next year!
Love Island fans will get a double dose of their favourite show next year.
ITV has announced that there will be two series of Love Island on ITV2 in 2020.
Love Island is the most watched programme of the year for adults aged 16-34, across any channel and has hit new heights of popularity in its fifth series this year, attracting more than six million viewers for the first time.
South Shields estate agent Harley Brasher entered the villa last week and is now coupled up with Chris and more loved up than ever after hitting a few bumps in the road.
In early 2020 Love Island will be back in an all new location, with the first series of the year bringing the sunshine to viewers at home from a brand new villa in South Africa.
The summer series will then return to Europe for a summer of love closer to home.
Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV said: “Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule. Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.”
Love Island UK is produced by ITV Studios Entertainment and Motion Content Group and has been a major commercial success for the firm.
The format has now been commissioned in a total of 13 countries, including the UK and this year launched in the US, Belgium, Holland, Poland and Hungary. It will return for a third series in Germany and a second in Australia, Finland and Sweden.
Angela Jain, Managing Director ITV Studios Entertainment said, "We love making Love Island for ITV2. The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal. And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."