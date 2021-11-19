Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue (TWFRS) crews have been praised by the RSPCA after saving a cat from a house fire in Jarrow earlier this month.

Firefighters from Hebburn and South Shields Community Fire Stations were called to the scene and three BA (Breathing Apparatus) crews, consisting of six firefighters, entered the building and tackled the blaze.

While searching for potential casualties, crews soon found an unconscious cat inside.

FF Joanne Gout gave the pet emergency lifesaving treatment.

The service say the pet was still breathing as firefighter Joanne Gout used specialist animal resuscitation equipment donated by the RSPCA and in a bid to help save the cat, Joanne also administered oxygen.

The RSPCA has now praised the fire service for their fast action to save the cat which firefighters named ‘Lucky’.

Lucky was taken to a local vet to receive emergency treatment following the incident and has since fully recovered before being reunited with its owner.

'Lucky' came back around after receiving life saving treatment.

Station Manager Trevor Sturrock, of Hebburn and South Shields Community Fire Stations said: “Our Firefighters are trained to save lives and that can quite often include the rescue of animals. At every incident attended, our crews always expect the unexpected, and this was definitely the case here.

"We were delighted to hand back one of the nine lives to the cat through the quick thinking actions of our highly skilled and dedicated Firefighters. Again it shows partnership working at its best as the equipment that ultimately helped to save the animal’s life was donated by the RSPCA.”

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “The bond between people and their pets can be incredibly strong and so losing a pet in a house fire can be hugely traumatic.

“The fire and rescue services in this country do a wonderful job and we are delighted to help them not only save the lives of people but also of beloved pets who can be caught up in devastating and terrifying fires as was the case in this incident. We are delighted that this cat was revived and rehabilitated and returned home.”

Firefighters are trained in resuscitating pets.