Did you see Disney Magic on her most recent visit to the Tyne?

Magical picture memories as Disney cruise ship visits North East on 'staycation' sail

When you wish upon a star … Disney Magic arrives from afar!

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:51 am

A touch of sparkle arrived on the River Tyne on Friday, September 3 as the Disney Magic cruise liner stopped off in the North East on one of its “staycation” trips.

The majestic ship brought a splash of magicto a grey day on South Tyneside, with its Mickey Mouse-themed colours brightening up Friday for families across the borough and beyond.

Did you pop along and see Disney Magic in all her glory before she sailed away?

Here are some of Gazette readers’ snaps of the ship at Port of Tyne on Friday. Don’t forget to share yours with us on Facebook here.

1. Postcard perfect

Sailing by the Groyne on a visit to the River Tyne.

Photo: Steven Lomas

2. Majestic

Can you spot the liner's water-spraying tug in the background? It's quite the display!

Photo: Lisa Scott

3. Here she comes ...

The classic Disney colours bringing some colour to a dreary Friday.

Photo: Claire Marie Oliver

4. Family favourite

Disney Magic's facilities include a number of theatres, an adult-only spa, boutiques and family swimming pools.

Photo: Ian Graham

