Man taken to hospital as precaution after being seen walking on the tracks near Tyne Dock Metro station

Northumbria Police were called shortly before 7am today, Thursday, February, 3 to a report of concern for the welfare of a man who was seen walking on the tracks between Chichester and Tyne Dock Metro stations.

Officers say the man was located and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Train operator, Nexus announced delays this morning following the incident.

Emergency services were called to Tyne Dock station this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7am today (Thursday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male who was seen walking on the tracks between Chichester and Tyne Dock Metro stations.

“Emergency services attended and officers have since located the male in question. He has taken to hospital as a precaution and left in the care of medical professionals.”

