The 22-year-old is one of six new girls who are each hoping to win over a boy and secure a permanent place on the popular ITV show.

Lille, who described herself as a "lovable headache,” said she was going on Love Island to date people she doesn’t normally date and made clear that she ‘doesn’t mind stepping on toes’ in the process.

Speaking to ITV she said: “I love a challenge. I’m just going to be myself.

Lillie Haynes from South Shields is one of the new girls on Love Island as part of the show's Casa Amor twist. Image by ITV.

“I’m quite cheeky, naturally flirty, make it clear what I want anyway.

"If I get the signals of ‘back off, I’m sleeping outside by myself’ then I will.

“I’m going in there to date people I don’t usually date.

"I will explore other options. I’ll make it clear that I’m going in for that. I don’t mind stepping on toes. I’m there for the same reason they are.”

Lillie Haynes from South Shields says she's not afraid to 'step on toes' during her time on the show. Image by ITV.

Lillie is the second North East contestant to appear on the latest series of the show, following the exit of Northumberland’s Brad McLelland earlier this month.

And already the blonde bombshell is causing a stir among contestants after setting her sights on Liam Reardon who went on to share a bed with her on Tuesday’s episode.

Going into the villa, Lillie said: “I’m a harsh person – I just say things how they are.

"If a girl’s crying over a boy I’m not going to sit in pity.

"I’ll give her the right advice, but I’ll say; ‘toughen up, you’re here for a reason, stop wasting your time.’”

She added: “If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks.”

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the seventh series of ITV Love Island follows a group of singletons looking to find their perfect match.

Contestants do their best to couple up and try to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa in an attempt to be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

Love Island is broadcast nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.