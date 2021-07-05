Platform 33 on Sea Road has been inviting Love Island fans to come and watch the show live at the bar every week night where they can enjoy special cocktails inspired by the popular series.

Manager David Wardle said crowds of ‘Islanders’ have been flocking to the bar to see the show since it kicked off on Monday, June 28.

"It’s been going pretty well,” he said.

"We have Love Island on the screens in the big marquee and if there is enough demand for it we can put it on inside.

"The first day we had it on we had 20 to 30 tables here for it.”

The bar manager says the Facebook post announcing that Platform 33 would be screening the show was one of its most popular posts yet, with hundreds of people sharing it and tagging their friends to arrange their Love Island meet-up.

But if you were expecting fans of the show to be predominantly women, you’d be surprised, with Platform 33 confirming that it was definitely a mixed crowd each night.

"We’ve had some lads here as well for it – it’s been a bit of a mixture of people,” David said.

"We are doing themed cocktails to go with it – the Cassis Amour, which is inspired by the show’s secret hideaway, and Islander 33, which have gone down pretty well so far.”

The North East is represented on the show by Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Amble in Northumberland.

The keen footballer self-confessed gym lover and coffee drinker, who describes himself as "easygoing", is among contestants gunning for the £50,000 prize at the villa in Majorca.

However, Brad was facing the boot and due to learn his fate on Monday, July 5.

He or fellow contestant Chuggs Wallis are competing for survival after they were both left single following a recoupling during Friday night’s episode.

Love Island is broadcast Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

