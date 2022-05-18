Meet the 93 year old care home resident wowing staff with his amazing artwork

Bill Biridgewood, 93, from South Shields, who lives at Highcliffe Care Home, in Whitechurch Road, has been impressing both staff and residents by creating amazing art pieces every single day.

A former carpet salesman, Bill worked at the Blacketts department store, in Sunderland, before retiring in 1993 and working as a semi-professional musician, performing on cruise ships and in nightclubs until the age of 87.

The former entertainer moved into Highcliffe Care Home two years ago with his wife Jean, began painting in 1997 and loves to paint the seaside, with his work being displayed proudly on the walls of the home.

He said: “I gained a talent over time I never thought I possessed and have found it to be a lovely pastime."

Before moving into the home, Bill was a member of the Fulwell Art Club and believes painting helps keep his mental health and well-being in tip top condition.

The paintings have proven popular in the care home and staff look forward to what he will create each day.

Tracy Smith, well-being coordinator at Highcliffe Care Home, said: “Bill's paintings not only brighten our day but also bring Bill so much pleasure to converse with staff and residents about them.

"Bill is quite the celebrity here in Highcliffe as he's in great demand for his artwork pieces."

Highcliffe Care Home, in Witherwack, delivers care for those who need residential, dementia or respite services and provides a home for up to 60 residents.

