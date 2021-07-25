Meet the South Shields nurse behind Stanhope Road's knitted post box toppers

Keen knitter and crocheter Janice Welsh decided to create her first post box topper in March this year in an effort to bring smiles to the faces of those passing by.

After being inspired by a Facebook group showing others doing the same across the country, the 62-year-old made a stunning Beatrix Potter scene featuring Peter Rabbit along with friends Mrs Tiggy Winkle and Jemima Puddle-Duck.

The creation was such a hit with residents and those on social media that Janice went on to make a second one in May which featured a gnome and bumblebee.

Now the grandmother has unveiled her latest creation, a colourful knitted seaside scene, which went up on Stanhope Road post box near her home last week attracting more praise from those in the area.

Janice, who works as an auxiliary nurse at South Tyneside District Hospital, said: “I love doing it and it has kept me sane during the pandemic.

“I worked on the Covid ward for seven and a half months and it wasn’t very nice, so that was my sanity – just coming home and sitting crocheting and stuff on my days off.”

A lot of hard work goes into making the post box toppers, with Janice spending up to 10 weeks to make her colourful creations around her busy work schedule.

In an effort to make sure they aren’t destroyed, Janice has attached a note to the post box asking people not to damage or steal the toppers – and thankfully she says people have been respectful so far.

And fans of her work can look out for even more designs on the post box later this year.

Janice added: "There has been such a good response to them all that I have another one planned for Halloween and one for Christmas."

