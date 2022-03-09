Sunderland supporter Michael Waggott’s shirt signed and draped over his seat in heartfelt tribute
Sunderland AFC have paid a touching tribute to supporter Michael Waggott by placing his signed shirt on the dedicated season ticket holder’s seat at the Stadium of Light.
The shirt, with ‘Waggott’ printed across the back, was signed by all the SAFC players who played in last night’s 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town, and placed on the West Stand seat.
Michael tragically collapsed during the first-half of the club’s home fixture against Burton Albion last month. He was transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital, where he sadly died on Thursday, February 24th.
Following the match, the club posted a moving photograph on social media of the shirt draped over his seat with simple message “For Michael” followed by a love heart.
Before the game Michael’s shirt was hung in the dressing room, taking pride of place alongside the number 21 and 28 shirts of and Alex Pritchard and Aiden McGeady.
It was also hung in the tunnel where it was collected by captain Corry Evans who carried it onto the pitch before a rousing and moving stadium wide applause in celebration of Michael’s life.
The club posted a tribute in the match-day programme which said: “All at Sunderland AFC are incredibly saddened by the passing of lifelong supporter Michael Waggott.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time, and we will continue to offer them our full support throughout the next days and weeks.”
The signed shirt has been passed into the hands of Michael’s family who shared a heartfelt message with his fellow supporters before the game.
The message said: “We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the staff, players and fans of Sunderland AFC. We are so grateful for everything they did to help Michael and the ongoing support we’ve received as a family.
“The police, paramedics and staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital also deserve special thanks for their caring professionalism which we will not forget.
"Finally, we want to thank football clubs and fans across the country for their kind messages of support, which have helped us get through such a horrendous time.
"Forever in red and white, rest in peace, Michael.”
Images of Michael’s life were shown on the big screens at the stadium and Sunderland players wore black armbands in his memory.