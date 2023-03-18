Ministry of Justice appeals for people in the North East to volunteer as magistrates

The Judiciary of England and Wales and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) are calling on people in the North East to be part of a new wave of volunteers.

No legal qualifications or experience is needed to be a magistrate as applicants will work closely with two other magistrates and a legal adviser, who offers guidance on the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Minister Mike Freer, said: “Magistrates have a vital role to play in our justice system and we want to see every part of society represented on their benches.

The Ministry of Justice is appealing for people in the North East to apply to become magistrates. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

“By volunteering their time and experience from other walks of life, they play a hugely important part in transforming lives and delivering justice for victims.”

Anyone aged 18 to 70 who can commit to at least 13 days a year for at least five years is encouraged to apply to be a volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, added: “Magistrates are the cornerstone of the justice system of England and Wales, so we welcome this continued drive to recruit much-needed volunteers to help deliver speedier justice for all.

“Diversity is one of the strengths of the magistracy, so we would encourage those from underrepresented groups and areas to apply to perform this most rewarding of voluntary roles.

“We look forward to sitting alongside you and to welcoming you as members soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are now open in the North East, anyone looking to volunteer should visit icanbeamagistrate.co.uk for more information.