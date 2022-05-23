Mosque and Islamic centre plans submitted for former Bizz Bar site in South Shields

New proposals for the former location of Bizz Bar, in Ocean Road, include outline planning permission for the construction of a mosque and base for the Bangladeshi Muslim Cultural Association.

Plans feature a range of facilities across four floors, including gym, office, kitchen and sanitary facilities at basement level, as well as two retail units and coffee shop on the ground floor.

A main prayer hall would be based on first floor, while offices and teaching rooms would be housed on the second floor.

An Islamic Centre could be built on the former site of Bizz Bar, in South Shields

More detailed plans will be provided if the current ‘outline' application is approved.

A design and access statement submitted with planning documents provides more details on the scheme’s aims.

This includes a stated aim to make a “positive contribution to the Ocean Road street scene” and improve facilities for the borough’s Muslim community.

Plans have been submitted to create an Islamic centre on the former Bizz Bar site.

The design and access statement reads: “South Tyneside has a large and active Muslim community which has a need for larger more modern mosque facility which this building is intended to provide.

“Activities will include prayers, meetings, educational classes, cultural exchange activities etc.

“As this is a town centre location it is considered that adequate provision is being made for servicing and refuse storage and collection in the proposed service yard, including provision for recycling, and can also provide for weatherproof cycle storage if required.

“Equally, the town centre location provides adequate provision for parking in the adjacent public car parks, although many of the people using the building will live locally and will arrive and leave on foot.”

Bizz Bar as it was.

The site previously hit the headlines in 2012 when Bizz Bar collapsed into the street while undergoing renovation work.

The site was later demolished, but recent stormy weather has destroyed a protective hoarding “leaving the site once again looking an eyesore”.

A decision on outline plans for the site is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0287/22/OUT

Bizz Bar was demolished in 2012.

