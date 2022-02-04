Mum of courageous South Shields boy Ethan Adams sets out to help others affected by cancer

The mum of Ethan Adams from South Shields, who sadly died after his battle with cancer, has set out to help other families affected by childhood cancer.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 4th February 2022, 4:55 am

Ethan Adams dealt with more challenges than most of us will ever face when he was just nine years of age.

Diagnosed with cancer rhabdomyosarcoma in December 2020, Ethan tackled treatment head-on and amazed everyone around him with his incredible bravery.

The Harton Village youngster tragically died at home surrounded by his family on August 5, 2021 but his inspiring courage will live on as a lasting legacy.

Tracey with her son Ethan who sadly passed away last year.

His mum Tracey Adams has now set out to raise vital funds to support families affected by childhood cancer.

Tracey and her husband Mark, will be taking on The Children’s Cancer Run along with their children Ellie, 14, and Evan, 11 and friends in May this year to give back to the Great North Children’s Hospital.

Nine-year-old Ethan was treated for toothache in November 2020, but when that failed to put a stop to the pain, further investigations discovered a tumour in his head.

Mum Tracey says she wants to continue his legacy and support the charities that helped Ethan and his family.

Ethan sadly died in August last year.

She said: “Ethan was so brave, he took everything on the chin and just dealt with things – he decided that he wanted to be the one to tell him brother and sister that he had cancer, nothing ever fazed him.

"He was so loving and caring which is the hardest thing, he was absolutely no bother, he was just amazing and we want to continue his legacy and do what Ethan would have done if he was here.”

Alongside the Children’s Cancer North run, at the Newcastle Racecourse, his family are supporting Alice’s Arc which raises money to help find a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma – the family also have fundraising page for Ethan.

Mum Tracey has set out to continue Ethan's legacy.

Tracey said: “Ethan’s send off was amazing, so many people came to the funeral and I said to everyone that this doesn’t stop here.

"Everyone has been incredible and unless you live in the cancer bubble, you don’t realise how much these charities do, so we want to give back to these amazing facilities and make things better for children and families suffering with cancer.”

More information on getting involved with the cancer run can be found here.

Ethan Adams, pictured here in grey top, with his parents Mark and Tracey and siblings Ellie and Evan.

