Work continues on last minute preparations for Great North Run in South Shields after organisers confirm event will go ahead following death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Work is continuing on last-minute preparations for the Great North Run after organisers confirm the half marathon event will go ahead following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
Organisers confirmed earlier today (Friday September 9) that the Great North Run will go ahead this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
In light of the announcement the run will go ahead, work is continuing on South Shields seafront as the finish line is prepared for thousands of runners.
Following the monarch's death, the Great Run Company confirmed the cancellation of the junior and mini Great North Runs, but said the main run will go ahead, with some changes.
A statement from The Great Run Company said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. In light of this sad news, there will be a number of planned changes to the Great North Run weekend.
“The Great North 5k, incorporating the UK Athletics 5K Road Championship, will not go ahead as planned. We have also made the decision to postpone the Junior and Mini Great North Run.
Sunday’s Great North Run will go ahead as planned. The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.
“The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated £25 million pounds in much needed charitable donations, a fitting tribute to the Queen, who lived her life in the service of our country and its people.
“Elements of the runner and spectator experience will be more subdued out of respect to the Royal Family. Whilst we want runners to enjoy the day, we will be encouraging everyone to be mindful of the very sad and very special circumstances in which the event will be taking place, and encourage them to communicate their respect in whichever way they feel appropriate.
“Details of all changes will be directly communicated to participants across the weekend in due course.”