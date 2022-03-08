SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) works with children and young people aged 11-24 living in South Tyneside who are experiencing or have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour-based abuse and stalking and harassment.

SURT launched in May 2021, co-founded by Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen in response to the reported increase of abuse within relationships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claire and Leanne say since then, the initiative has already delivered healthy relationship education, support and advocacy to a number of children, young people and their parents and carers, as well as provided participation opportunities and awareness raising for local organisations.

SURT (Stopping Unhealthy Relationships Together) Hub opens on Franklin Street, South Shields. Co-founders Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans with the Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay and Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp and supporters.

They said SURT has also forged strong relationships with the community members using the team’s ‘Together We Support’ approach.

Now the initiative has set up a new hub, which they say will be a safe place for children, young people and their supporters to access their specialist service.

The facilities also provide children and young people with opportunities to develop personal and employability skills, promote self-confidence and raise their aspirations.

And children and young people will be able to engage in volunteering opportunities and community projects, providing them with opportunities to give back to their community.

Claire Amans said: “We will be able to progress our response to the increased reports of relationship abuse during the pandemic and coming out of covid restrictions.

"It is becoming harder for children, young people their parents or carers to cope with uncertainty and lack of resources.

"Our new premises will provide a safe space with the resources needed to respond to relationship abuse, support the recovery of those who have been affected and offer hope and aspiration.”

“As a result of new premises SURT will be able to press on with plans and continue to help children and young people experience healthy and safe relationships.

Leanne added: “The support we’ve received from the local community has been amazing. The sponsorship from Snugfit, commitment from their trades staff as well as financial and practical support from our local sponsors and funders has helped us to turn our vision into a reality’’

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, praised SURT and welcomed the new facilities, which she said would help those who needed such support – although she wished it was not needed at all.

She said: “This new hub is full of opportunity and guidance for young people. A place to learn about relationships and respect and to have that all important sense of belonging.

“It really is a superb space, a safe space, a safety net to catch young people, a place to help make things OK.

"We shouldn’t need places like this but the reality is we do, and there are not enough of them, and so I am happy it’s here and it’s up and running for the children and young people of South Tyneside.”

