New men's 'walk and talk' weekly event launched in South Shields to help people open up on mental health
A new weekly walk for men in South Shields to encourage others to ‘open up’ and talk about mental health has been launched.
Jordan Trotter launched the weekly event ‘walk and talk’ in February this year for men across the region to talk openly in a ‘safe place’ every Saturday on a walk along South Shields’ coastline.
The 24-year-old, who works at Co-op Funeralcare, says men of all ages who just want some company or a chat are welcome to come along.
Jordan, from Hebburn, set up the event after suffering with his own mental health and decided he wanted to help himself and others struggling.
He said: “I wasn’t in the best head space and I remember walking past people along the coast and thought nobody has a clue about how I’m feeling. I lost a friend to suicide so I wanted to create an hour that people can spent away from life.
"Lads struggle to talk and open up to others and there’s absolutely no shame, I want to break the stigma.”
The part-time Sunderland university student hosts the walk every Saturday at 9am from Minchellas for around an hour.
Jordan added: “We’ve had people from 16 years to 54-years-old join so it gives everyone a chance to talk to new people and discuss what they want, some people just come for a bit of company.
"I created it for others but I benefit it from just as much – especially after the pandemic, everyone is struggling and it’s when regular people started coming and I received nice encouraging messages that it makes it worthwhile.”