New opening times at Jarrow Town Hall

South Tyneside Council’s customer service centre at Jarrow Town Hall has announced changes to its opening times.

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:13 pm

From Monday, September 6, the hall will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 3pm.

Anyone needing assistance when the office is closed can contact: South Tyneside Homes 0300 123 6633, council tax 0191 424 4330, benefits 0191 424 4333.

For all other enquiries, please contact South Tyneside Council on 0191 427 7000, or visit the customer service centre at South Shields Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jarrow Town Hall is to operate during new opening times.

For more information visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk.

Read More

Read More
Church’s ‘knitted’ tree brings a splurge of colour to Jarrow

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.