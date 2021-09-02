New opening times at Jarrow Town Hall
South Tyneside Council’s customer service centre at Jarrow Town Hall has announced changes to its opening times.
From Monday, September 6, the hall will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 3pm.
Anyone needing assistance when the office is closed can contact: South Tyneside Homes 0300 123 6633, council tax 0191 424 4330, benefits 0191 424 4333.
For all other enquiries, please contact South Tyneside Council on 0191 427 7000, or visit the customer service centre at South Shields Town Hall.
For more information visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk.