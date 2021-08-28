The Parish of Simonside and Jarrow’s Knit and Craft group has been busy decorating a tree with knit-work they created themselves. The festooned tree stands outside St Peter’s Church on York Avenue in Jarrow.

The stunning, multi-coloured trimming includes various flowers, a rainbow, a ladybird, sunshine, crescent moon and a whole other splurge of vibrancy to brighten people’s day.

The Knit and Craft group is open to anyone who enjoys knitting and crocheting – as well as those who can’t do either and just enjoy a chin-wag. The emphasis is all on the social aspect, although some stunning work is also produced.

The knitwear keeping the York Road tree warm has put a smile on the faces of passers-by.

The group meets outside or inside, depending on the weather, at St Peter’s each Tuesday between 2pm and 4pm. Covid restrictions mean that those attending are currently bringing their own refreshments.

Rector of the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside, Rev Lesley Jones, is looking forward to meeting new members and is delighted with the decorated tree.

She hopes it will help bring some cheer to people in the area.

She said: “After lockdown it’s lovely that people can get together again and do this. They’ve decorated the tree just to share the pleasure. We hope it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

Later in the year the group will be having their Knitting Angels for Christmas scheme, to bring more colour to the festive period.

St Peter’s is also holding a summer fayre on bank holiday Monday, August 30, noon to 2pm. For more details, visit the parish’s Facebook page.

The colourful project is part of an explosion of community crafts across South Tyneside, with people combing having had more time for hobbies with a desire to do something good for their community.

Some of the more high-profile examples include the knitted toppers appearing on post boxes in South Tyneside.

Lockdown saw knitters and other crafters have more time to spend on their interests – and the pandemic has also seen many newcomers to crafting try their hand and learn new skills.