In November last year the Gazette reported that £536,161 had been jointly awarded to Perth Green CS and South Tyneside Council by the Premier League, the FA and the Government’s Football Foundation to install the new pitch.

The total cost of the state-of-the-art development on the Scotch Estate is £700,000, with Durham FA also contributing.

The pitch will be available for use by the local community. When it’s completed, it is expected to be used by a wide range of groups including local schools and football clubs.

South Tyneside Council deputy leader Cllr Joan Atkinson and Cllr Moira Smith with Perth Green CA trustees Stephen Dean and Kevin Mullen.

A range of options such as walking football, disability sports and coaching for children and young people, are aimed at encouraging people to become more active and improve both their physical and mental wellbeing.

The construction of the pitch is expected to take around 16 weeks and is scheduled to be completed some time in June.

Cllr Moira Smith, the council’s lead member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Co-operatives, said: “It is fantastic to see work starting on site to bring this exciting new sports facility to life.

“Once complete, this pitch will be a huge asset to the local community and demonstrates that we are delivering on our priorities of supporting families and investing in our natural and built environment.”

Jimmy Kane, chairman of the Community Association, said: “People are buzzing about this exciting new development. When it opens in the summer it will allow people of all ages and abilities to enjoy our national sport.

“It will provide a real boost, not only for the local area but for the Borough as a whole.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “It is great news for South Tyneside that work has started on this pitch.

“This is the latest example of investment from our partners, the Premier League, the FA, government and Sport England, improving grassroots facilities across the country.

"This funding is enabling more people to enjoy the benefits of playing regular sport.”

