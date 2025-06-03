After 45 years of waiting, it has been confirmed the Tyne & Wear Metro line is finally going to be extended to include Washington as part of a £1.85bn funding deal with with the Government.

The new Metro line through Washington stands at the heart of the largest single package of investment ever made in the North East’s transport networks, funding a huge investment in road maintenance, better and safer walking and cycling routes and new bus priority measures.

The Tyne & Wear Metro line is to be expanded to include Washington. | Contributed.

Work to draw up detailed plans for the line through Washington is already underway, with the new line, estimated to cost a total of around £900m, expected to see the first trains run in 2033, just over 30 years since the Metro line through Sunderland opened.

In July last year (2024) North East Mayor Kim McGuinness announced plans to open the old Leamside line, last used 60 years ago, as part of her “ambition to transform local transport and create an integrated network spanning the region”.

An £8m investment was made to present a business case study to help secure funding from central Government, including this week the announcement of a feasibility study and the appointment of Arup to draw up initial designs for the stations, bridges and other key infrastructure for the Washington line.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has vowed to expand the Metro to Washington and re-open the rest of the Leamside Line. | sn

Mrs McGuinness has today (June 4) confirmed the “game changing news” that the necessary funding has now been secured, paving the way for Washington to at last become part of the Metro system.

She said: “When I was elected Mayor I promised voters I would extend the Metro and now, 12 months on, I can today announce that will happen.

“I am thrilled to say we can now get on with the job of building the first new Metro line for 30 years, at last connecting Washington to the rail network and linking tens of thousands of people to new jobs and opportunity in our growing advanced manufacturing sector.

“This is a game-changing moment for the people of our region, who can look forward to a truly world-class integrated public transport network, safer walking and cycling routes throughout our towns and cities, better local roads and a massive acceleration on our journey to an EV future.

“I promised to make the North East the home of real opportunity and deliver quality integrated transport that works for all. This funding means that we can create the Angel Network with buses under public control, more electric buses running on time along priority corridors, and contactless smart travel whether you are on a bus a Metro or a train.

“We will improve accessibility and safety for women and girls through upgrades to railway stations, interchanges and bus stops, make walking and cycling routes attractive and build the best electric vehicle charging network in the country.”

Victoria Viaduct would be part of the Leamside Line. | NW

Opened in 1980, the Nexus run Tyne and Wear Metro line was expanded to include Sunderland in 2002, but didn’t incorporate Washington into the development - something which has long been a bugbear of local residents.

Responding to the news, Councillor Michael Mordey, the leader of Sunderland Council, said: “This is great news for Washington and the whole city of Sunderland. We have waited a long time to see Metro reach Washington with a direct line from the city centre.

“This new Metro line will transform public transport for people living in Washington and connect people from surrounding areas to the jobs we are creating around Nissan and the neighbouring International Advanced Manufacturing Park.”

The mayor’s deal will provide a major boost towards meeting the total cost of Metro to Washington, with the whole package also expected to include private sector funding.

The new 13km line will serve tens of thousands of homes in Washington, the fourth largest town in England not until now connected to the rail network, and bring people to jobs in the UK’s largest advanced manufacturing zone around the Nissan car factory.

The funding will also take forward the creation of the Angel Network, a fully integrated sustainable public transport network including contactless travel across bus, Metro and rail and improvements to safety and accessibility where people wait, from bus stops and Metro stations through to large interchanges.

The funding been agreed as the latest phase of the region’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS2). It will cover the five-year period from 2027 to 2032.

The agreement is wholly new money and will form part of the North East Combined Authority’s “Integrated Settlement”, a fully devolved funding stream that will cover investment in transport, housing investment and economic growth and skills and employment programmes which form the Mayor’s New Deal for North East Workers.