New series of BBC's Angels of the North gives insight into a Jarrow's Bilton Hall boxing club
The latest series of BBC Three’s Angels of the North gives viewers a look into Jarrow’s Bilton Hall ABC Boxing Club.
The third series of the reality show is now underway and viewers are provided with an insight into the boxing club following a number of the gym’s regulars, dubbed the ‘Bilton Boys’.
The first episode of the latest series tells the back story of 23-year-old Ewan Mackenzie, who is preparing for his first professional fight during filming.
Ewan tells the cameras about his life before boxing and revealed the stress he was under for an upcoming brain scan.
He said: “Before boxing I was living a very unhealthy lifestyle, I was out drinking most weekends, during the week I was just sitting playing Xbox for 16 hours a day, eating the wrong food and getting up to no good.
"There is lots of things you’ve got to do when you turn pro before a fight, it is a much longer process.
"In the amateurs, it’s getting a quick medical but things are a lot more thorough, you’ve got to have things like brain scans.
"If I got told that I could never box again, I’d be absolutely devastated.”
Personal trainer Callum Larson, 29, is the third generation of his family to coach the South Tyneside’s boxing talent at the Jarrow centre and he has taken Ewan under his wing to train him for his first professional fight.
He commented: "They really took to being in front of the camera, Nathan loved it - Robbie and Ewan were the same.
"Not that many people come to the community centre, so we’re looking forward to opening our doors to the wider public through the series.
"The series will be good for Bilton Hall, I think. Hopefully it really gets us out there and helps put us on the map.”
The third series of Angels of the North is currently running on BBC One for the next two Wednesday's or the full season is available online via the BBC iPlayer.