The 'Bilton Boys' who feature in the new season of BBC Three's 'Angels of the North'.

Jarrow's Bilton Hall ABC Boxing Club is set to feature prominently in the new season – bringing with it new starring roles for a number of the gym’s regulars, dubbed the ‘Bilton Boys’.

Personal trainer Callum Larson, 29, is the third generation of his family to coach the South Tyneside’s boxing talent at the Jarrow centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum Larson, 29, who coaches at Bilton Hall Boxing Club in Jarrow.

Ewan, 23, an aspiring pro fighter and Nissan worker, is one of a number of young boxers mentored by Calum that the new season follows.

"They really took to being in front of the camera,” the latter said of his students’ aptitude for broadcasting.

"Nathan loved it - Robbie and Ewan were the same.

"Not that many people come to the community centre, so we’re looking forward to opening our doors to the wider public through the series.

Ewan, 23, is an aspiring pro boxer who trains at the Jarrow centre.

"The series will be good for Bilton Hall, I think. Hopefully it really gets us out there and helps put us on the map.”

Ewan is also in a relationship with hair extensionist Kallie, 20, who rose to local fame in earlier seasons of the show.

He told The Gazette that he hoped the new season would provide a more humanised account of boxing and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport in the near future.

"At first, it was a weird experience," he said.

The 'Bilton Boys' who feature in the new season of BBC Three's 'Angels of the North'.

"But once we got down to the final runs, it started to feel easier and I began to feel calm – more natural. It’s something I’d have to get used to anyway if I want to keep going with my boxing career.

"I hope the show can help people see there’s a fun side with boxing – good craic with your mates. We train hard, but we also have a lot of fun with it as well.

"So I’d like to think more people will be attracted to the sport after watching it.”

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.