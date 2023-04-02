Nexus advises Newcastle United fans to allow time for their journeys following Metro disruption

The Tyne and Wear Metro line is currently off between Gateshead Stadium to Jarrow/Brockley Whins due to a severe overhead line failure in the Pelaw area.

Nexus, Metro’s operator, has confirmed that the closure will be in place on Sunday, April 2, when the Magpies take on Manchester United at St James’ Park in a 4.30pm kick off.

Fans are being urged to travel early for the game due to replacement bus services being limited in numbers, with Metro ticket acceptance on local bus routes meaning the services will be busy.

Newcastle United fans south of the Tyne are being urged to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

Huw Lewis, the customer services director at Nexus, said: “The message to supporters heading to the game on Sunday from south of the River Tyne is to allow plenty of time to get there. I can’t stress that enough.

“The Metro will not be running from Jarrow to Gateshead Stadium, and between Brockley Whins and Gateshead Stadium. The South Shields line and the Sunderland line are both affected.

“If fans can leave a lot earlier or make alternative arrangements so that they get to St James Park in time for the 4.30pm kick off.

“We are replacing 800 metres of overhead wire that came down on Thursday and the repairs will take us into early next week.

“I am sorry for the disruption and inconvenience this is causing to customers. We know that on Sunday a lot of fans will have their journeys affected. If you have a Magpie Mover you can use that on all buses up to four hours before the game.”

Metro tickets and passes will be valid on Go North East services 9, 26, 27, and 56 in South Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland.

The replacement bus 900 will serve Brockley Whins and Fellgate before heading to Gateshead.

Northern Rail services from Sunderland to Heworth and on to Newcastle will also be accepting Metro tickets.

Customers will also have the option to get the Shields Ferry from South Tyneside to North Shields and then get a Metro train from North Shields Metro station into Newcastle city centre.

Nexus is advising all customers to check www.nexus.org.uk and on Twitter @My_Metro.