The trust is looking forward to welcoming their communities to join the celebrations at St Gregory’s RC Church in South Shields and St Gabriel’s Church in Sunderland.

NHS Carol services have been cancelled in recent years due to covid, with 2022 marking their return. Both events are open to everyone as the trust looks to bring friends, families and staff together to celebrate the festive period.

The services will feature readings, carols and messages of reflection and each will be followed by refreshments, including mince pies.

St Gabriel's Church has a NHS carol concert on Monday, December 19 at 6pm.

The first will be at St Gregory’s RC Church, in Borough Road, close to The Nook in South Shields, on Tuesday, December 13 from 7pm.

It will be led by Reverend Pat Bealing with music by Spiritus, which features members of the church’s choir, and a performance by Sarah Fenwick, who is the church’s musical director.

The second service takes place on Monday, December 19 at 6pm in St Gabriel’s Church in St Gabriel’s Avenue, a short distance from Sunderland Royal Hospital, on the corner of Chester Road and Kayll Road.

Led by the trust’s lead chaplain, Cannon Reverend Remi Omole, it will feature performances by the Vessels of Praise choir.

The choir is based at the RCCG Living Praise Church on Pallion Road and includes several members of the trust’s staff, with other colleagues to also support the musical arrangements for the evening.