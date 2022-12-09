In 2020 St Peter’s Church on York Avenue in the town was forced by Tier 3 lockdown restrictions to hold a socially distanced service outside in the car park.

The event proved so popular that it was repeated in 2021. Parishioners enjoyed the experience of singing outside so much that they were keen to try the experience again; even though they could have held last year’s service inside the church.

The third annual Carols in the Car Park service, which has now established itself as a service with a difference, takes place on Sunday, December 11 at 7pm. All are welcome.

The Carols in the Car Park event at St Peter's in Jarrow provides a very festive sight.

Under a starry sky and with the car park beautifully lit, the 2021 service was a very festive sight. Carollers sang their favourites and said they would be back for a third time in 2022. They are now delivering on that promise.

Locals are invited to get into the Christmas mood by joining in. The weather forecast says it will be cold but dry for the event.

Following this service there will be seasonal refreshments and a chance to see the church’s Community Christmas Tree Festival.

Revd Lesley Jones, Rector of the parish of Jarrow and Simonside said: "It is one of my favourite events of the year. There is something about being out in the fresh air, neighbours coming out of their houses to join in and people of all ages together. Marvellous."

The second event, for a second consecutive year at St Peter’s, is the Dementia Friendly Carol Service on behalf of South Tyneside Churches Together, on Monday, December 12 at 2pm.

Pupils from Jarrow Cross C of E Primary will be singing carols, while students from Jarrow School will be welcoming and helping out.

Revd Jones added: “Its wonderful that we are able to host this for the second year running. We have lots of different groups meeting in St. Peter's throughout the year, including a Singing for Dementia Group.

"So I’m looking forward to singing carols alongside everyone at the service.”