A number of local authorities around the country have announced that they will lower settings by 1C, which can result in savings of up to 10% in the energy used to heat pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group guidelines state that the water in a swimming pool should have a temperature of between 26 and 32 degrees.

The pool Haven Point, South Shields.

The council runs three swimming pools: at Haven Point in South Shields, Hebburn Central and Jarrow Community pool on Fields Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette asked South Tyneside Council about plans, or potential plans to turn down the heating at the three pools.