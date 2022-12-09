'No plans' to drop temperature at South Tyneside Council-run pools to save cash
Leisure chiefs have confirmed there are no plans to introduce cost saving reductions in the water temperatures in South Tyneside Council-run swimming pools.
A number of local authorities around the country have announced that they will lower settings by 1C, which can result in savings of up to 10% in the energy used to heat pools.
Neighbouring Sunderland City Council has introduced such a measure for this reason.
Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group guidelines state that the water in a swimming pool should have a temperature of between 26 and 32 degrees.
The council runs three swimming pools: at Haven Point in South Shields, Hebburn Central and Jarrow Community pool on Fields Terrace.
The Gazette asked South Tyneside Council about plans, or potential plans to turn down the heating at the three pools.
A council spokesperson said simply: “At this time there are no plans to reduce the temperatures in our swimming pools.”