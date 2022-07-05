The proceeds go towards a £125,000 fundraising campaign to pay for treatment for Sophia Shaw.

The five year-old was diagnosed with a tumour at the back of her brain which was removed. However, another lesion has since developed at the base of her spine.

Chemotherapy would be a dangerous option, so she now requires specialist treatment in London.

The fundraiser will go towards treatment for five year-old Sophia Shaw.

Norman Scott, owner of Dougie’s Tavern, said: “We’re getting tellies, cookers, fridges, David Bowie pictures; as well as the stuff that we already had. You can get anything from a signed Nolans LP to a three-piece suite.

"There’s all kinds. Somebody came in the other day with 12 hot water bottles. I’d never seen one for about 40 years.

“Dinners are served noon ‘til four and there’s a chance to win £250 at Play Your Cards Right. There’ll be all kinds of fun and games. It’s a great cause and and when anything is bought all the money goes into the pot for Sophia.”

Owner of Dougie's Tavern Norman Scott, in black, with Sophia's granddad Bobby Park with some of the memorabilia on sale.

A table-top sale takes place in the marquee at Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, 2pm-6pm on Sunday, July 12.

Fans of 80s chic will be in the mood for dancing when they see a signed Nolans LP for sale. But there are many other items you could give a little bit of attention to.

The host for Play Your Cards Right will Be Jess McConnell from Jarrow’s Albion Gin & Ale House. There will also be a turn called Elvis for Sophia, with the King doing his stuff on stage at 5pm.

The event is just part of the pub’s efforts for Sophia. On Sunday, July 24, a sponsored bike ride will leave from Dougie’s at 10am.

The table top sale includes pop memorabilia.

The aim is for 40 riders to raise £100 each, which would bring in at least another £4,000. Among the riders will be Sophia’s granddad Bobby Park, who has already secured £1,400 in sponsorship.

Norman added: “It’s not just a good cause, people are getting fit and feeling better. I hadn’t been on a bike for years; now I’m pedalling 12 and 14 miles.”

To contribute visit www.gofundme.com/f/sophias-next-chapter.