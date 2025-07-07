placeholder image
South Tyneside Festival Parade

Oh la la: 12 more fabulous pictures of the South Tyneside Parade with a French twist

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:10 BST

What a day!

The South Tyneside Parade returned in style on Saturday, July 5 - with a French twist.

The streets were awash with colour and fun as the parade started from South Shields’ Market Square and made its way through the town to Bents Park where there was an afternoon of entertainment.

Community groups and schools took part in the parade, creating costumes and routines around the theme of sustainability and the environment, with a nod to the town’s 60 years of twinning with the French town of Epinay-sur-Seine.

Here’s some more pictures from a fabulous day - can you spot yourself in the gallery?

For our other gallery from the day see here.

1. South Tyneside Festival Parade

South Tyneside Festival Parade

2. South Tyneside Festival Parade

South Tyneside Festival Parade

3. South Tyneside Festival Parade

South Tyneside Festival Parade

4. South Tyneside Festival Parade

South Tyneside Festival Parade

