Open-air cinema and Local Heroes food stalls set for South Shields Market Place as part of summer programme of events

Saturday (July 23) is due to see the Local Heroes Pop-up Food Market make its debut in the town, featuring some of the region’s best food and drinks producers.

The artisan sellers are scheduled to be pitched up in the Market Place between 10am-4pm, alongside the Traditional Market.

And the following Saturday (July 30) will see deckchairs laid on for the Shop, Stay and Play event from 10am-3pm, when families will be able to catch Paw Patrol the Movie; CoCo and Encanto on an outdoor LED big screen.

Stay, Shop and Play at South Shields Market.

Councillor Margaret Meling, cabinet member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “We are delighted to be staging these events alongside the traditional market at South Shields Market Square over the coming weeks and months.

“We have some great market traders and retailers in South Shields Town Centre and events like these not only offer something a little different for shoppers but encourage people to visit and spend more time in the area.

“Making our high streets more welcoming and attractive to visitors is one of the ways we are delivering on our community priority of investing in our town centres, high streets, villages and hospitality.”

The Local Heroes market has already been held in Hebburn and is expected to feature more than 20 food and drink vendors, including the Geordie Banger Co, Simply Cheesecake, Acropolis Street Food and Pink Lane Bakery.