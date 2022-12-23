News you can trust since 1849
The Shields Gazette readers celebrate their favourite pictures of the year.

Pictures of the year 2022: Shields Gazette readers celebrate 2022 with favourite pictures of the year

As we prepare for 2022 to draw to a close, let’s celebrate the beauty of South Tyneside and the wider North East with some of your favourite views.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

The Shields Gazette readers have a good eye for that perfect picture – so to celebrate the past 12 months, we put a call out on our Facebook page for your favourite photographs taken this year. From precious family memories and milestones to wildlife shots and iconic views, there were some were some fantastic snaps.

Take a look at these 12 shots to sum up 2022 in our New Year picture special. Thank you to everyone who contributed and you can add your own photo to our post on Facebook here.

1. Snow day

A crisp and cold day over South Tyneside.

Photo: Michael Briggs

2. Snow on the beach

A different view of the seafront at South Shields.

Photo: Dave Nesbitt

3. A new day

A summer sunrise at the Four Sisters, Trow Rocks.

Photo: Kelly Paterson Photography

4. Footprints

Rain or shine, you can't beat a trip to the beach. Time to go plodging!

Photo: Bo-Willow Harris

