Platinum Jubilee celebrations in South Tyneside: Pictures from first day of bank holiday weekend as families toast the Queen

Families across South Tyneside and beyond have been raising a glass to Her Majesty the Queen as celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee get underway.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 4:56 pm

Flags are flying, the tea and cake is flowing and there MAY even be a cheeky bottle of fizz in the fridge to help us say “cheers” to the Queen’s seven decades of service.

Nationwide celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee kicked off today (Thursday, June 2) and run until Sunday, June 5.

The programme of events will end in style with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, as well as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

But there’s plenty of fun to get through before then, with street parties galore, afternoon teas and more!

Check out our selection of pictures from the first day of the bank holiday weekend in South Tyneside.

1. Thumbs up

Brian Gilchrist joins the Jubilee celebrations in Harton Village.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Flags are flying

Festivities were in full swing in Harton Village as the bank holiday weekend began on Thursday, June 2.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Red, white and blue

Flags at South Shields Town Hall to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's seven decades of service.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Cheers!

Raising a glass to the Queen on the Jubilee weekend in Harton Village.

Photo: Stu Norton

