Flags are flying, the tea and cake is flowing and there MAY even be a cheeky bottle of fizz in the fridge to help us say “cheers” to the Queen’s seven decades of service.

Nationwide celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee kicked off today (Thursday, June 2) and run until Sunday, June 5.

The programme of events will end in style with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, as well as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

But there’s plenty of fun to get through before then, with street parties galore, afternoon teas and more!

Check out our selection of pictures from the first day of the bank holiday weekend in South Tyneside.

