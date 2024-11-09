Hope 4 Kidz founder Viv Watts with some of the toys donated in last year's Christmas Toy Appeal.

People in South Tyneside are being asked to become ‘Secret Santas’ for thousands of needy youngsters this Christmas.

Today sees the launch of the Gazette’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal – in partnership with children’s charity Hope 4 Kidz.

For many families in the area the run-up to the big day can be a worrying time – and this year your help is needed more than ever.

So, as readers gear up for their festive season, we are once again asking you to find just one more Christmas gift while out shopping and leave them at one of the drop off points all over the area.

Some of the toys donated by readers during last year's appeal.

They will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to charities and organisations which support children – youngsters living with long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

This year, because of the cost of living crisis, there are more children than ever in local refuges, hospitals, homeless units and special needs centres.

This is the 11th year the Gazette has teamed up with Hope 4 Kidz – which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the region.

Last year – thanks to your generosity – nearly 5,000 children woke up to presents valued at £35,000 on Christmas Day – a gift many of them would otherwise not have received.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive Viv Watts said: "We are most grateful to the Shields Gazette for supporting our Christmas Appeal for the 11th year and to all who have donated in the past.

"Please be one of our Secret Santas again this year for our special needs kids and young people. It's going to be a hard winter for those less fortunate, so please spare what you can."

"Your gift will create the magic of Christmas for some very deserving children.”

She added: “We are always astounded by the generosity of people and businesses in the borough and the support they give to support those less fortunate.

"The gifts range from selection boxes to toys and toiletries and the messages we get back from the recipients show say what a difference your donations make.”

"Please help us do it again.”

Liam Kennedy, digital editor of the Shields Gazette, said: “Every year, our readers stun us with the generosity they show in our annual appeal and we hope that this year will be no exception.

"We appreciate how difficult times are for many people at the moment but we also thank you in advance for the wonderful way we know you will respond to our appeal.”

Drop-off points have already been set up at shops and supermarkets all over the area and people are being invited to buy one extra toy or selection box and leave them in the collection bins and trolleys.

Please no not to wrap the donations – this will be done before they are handed out.

There are drop off points at Cafe Mio, in Sunderland Road; Morrisons supermarket in Ocean Road, and The Gym, in Crossgate.

The appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, the Sunderland Echo, and there are also drop off points at Asda in Grangetown; Peter Heron, in Fulwell; Poundland, at Gateway Business Park; The Hub, Washington; Sainsbury’s at Silksworth, and the Northeast BIC, at Wearfield Enterprise Park East.

The appeal is also being supported by local businesses, including Adkins & Cheurfi Recruitment, Arriva, Houghton Sports and Wellbeing, Housing 21 and Maxim FM.

The last day for donations is December 16

*For more information about the appeal or to become a beneficiary, email [email protected] with contact number and organisation details.