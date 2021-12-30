Police find man and woman dead inside South Shields address days before Christmas

Northumbria Police said it had received a report of concern for the welfare of two occupants at an address in School Approach, on Monday, December 20.

Officers say a 33-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside the address.

Sadly both the man and woman were found dead inside the South Shields address.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The deaths are being treated as non-suspicious and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”

