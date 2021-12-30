Police find man and woman dead inside South Shields address days before Christmas

A man and a woman were found dead at an address in South Shields just days before Christmas, police have confirmed.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:54 pm

Northumbria Police said it had received a report of concern for the welfare of two occupants at an address in School Approach, on Monday, December 20.

Officers say a 33-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside the address.

Read More

Read More
Green bin garden waste scheme opens for 2022 - South Tyneside Council urges gard...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sadly both the man and woman were found dead inside the South Shields address.

Sadly both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The deaths are being treated as non-suspicious and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

PoliceNorthumbria PoliceSouth ShieldsSouth Tyneside