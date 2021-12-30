Police find man and woman dead inside South Shields address days before Christmas
A man and a woman were found dead at an address in South Shields just days before Christmas, police have confirmed.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:54 pm
Northumbria Police said it had received a report of concern for the welfare of two occupants at an address in School Approach, on Monday, December 20.
Officers say a 33-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside the address.
Sadly both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The deaths are being treated as non-suspicious and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”