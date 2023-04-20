The Borough-based organisations to be handed the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service over recent years have included the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), NECA Community Garden, Hebburn Helps, Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub and 324 (South Shields) Squadron air cadets.

The groups were congratulated by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay during a reception in South Shields Town Hall, with the Mayoress Jean Copp, Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Lucy Winskell and Deputy Lieutenant Col Ann Clouston also in attendance.

The Mayor said: “The Queen’s Award is an extremely prestigious award – the highest tribute given in the UK for voluntary service.

“I’m delighted to see so many of our local groups and organisations honoured in this way during my two years in my Civic role. The passion and commitment of these individuals to the communities that they serve is incredible, making these awards so richly deserved.

The Mayor of South Tyneside is pictured with the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskell, Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Col Ann Clouston, the Mayoress, and local recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service awarded during her time in office.

“On behalf of the people of South Tyneside, I’d like to take this opportunity to praise all those recipients for their outstanding voluntary work and sheer determination as well as thank all those who support them. They are wonderful ambassadors for our Borough.”

The Queen’s Award is the equivalent to an MBE and is now known as the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Hebburn Helps is a community food bank and crisis response team supporting less fortunate families and individuals across the South Tyneside area. It was awarded the Queen’s Award in 2022 for providing aid and vital support in the community.

Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub was recognised with a Queen’s Award in 2022 for the work it does in the community to help improve people’s wellbeing, reduce crime and change lives.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery was awarded the Queen’s Award in 2021 for its voluntary work in maintaining the cemetery grounds for bereaved families and visitors.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade volunteers have provided a coastal search and rescue service off the South Tyneside coast for more than 150 years. As well as receiving the Queen’s Award in 2021, the organisation, which supports HM Coastguard, was also specially recognised by the Queen for its work during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also held the Freedom of South Tyneside since 2017.

NECA Community Garden is a charity improving the lives of individuals and communities across the region. Since 1974 the volunteers have supported and enabled thousands of people to battle substance and gambling misuse while providing a safe and exciting learning environment in the heart of the community. It was recognised with a Queen’s Award in 2021.

324 (South Shields) Squadron Air Training Corps were recognised in 2020 for inspiring the next generation to reach their potential and for their service to the community.

