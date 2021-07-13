Year 4 pupils at St Bede's RC Primary in Jarrow, were upset to hear of the social media attacks on the three England players and decided to take matters into their own hands.

The class spent time writing personal letters to each of the three players telling them how they were inspirational role models to so many.

The letters have now been posted to the Football Association in London in the hope that the players themselves will read them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Bede's Primary School children have sent personal letters to England player Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho following racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat. From left Ivan Murwisi, nine, Joshua Rixom, nine, Jessica Roberts, nine and Lainey Bradley, nine with teacher Jessica Romano and teaching assistant Sharon Hunt.

Class teacher Jessica Romano said: “The children were watching Newsround and they touched upon the racist abuse that the players had suffered and we just got into a discussion about how unacceptable it is.

"The children were quite upset about it and we just wanted to do something to cheer them [the players] up.

"The children suggested that they could write letters [and] they were quite passionate about it so we thought it would be a nice thing to do.

"When we read the letters when they had finished them we were just so proud of what they said and how they understood that the players were fantastic players and didn’t deserve the racist abuse they had received.

St Bede's Primary School children have sent personal letters to England player Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho following racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat. From left Ivan Murwisi, nine, Joshua Rixom, nine, Jessica Roberts, nine and Lainey Bradley, nine with teacher Jessica Romano and teaching assistant Sharon Hunt.

"We just felt they could show some adults a thing or two.

"I think they are hoping that players might see them and make them feel proud of themselves.”

After posting the letters on Facebook to show parents, the school has been blown away by the response from around the world – with the post attracting nearly 2,000 likes and shares.

One letter to Saka said: "You are brave, you have courage, you are a king!

St Bede's Primary School children have sent personal letters to England player Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho following racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat. From left Ivan Murwisi, nine, Joshua Rixom, nine, Jessica Roberts, nine and Lainey Bradley, nine with teacher Jessica Romano and teaching assistant Sharon Hunt.

"You are an amazing footballer and a role model for children who want to be just like you.”

One to Rashford said: “You deserve real fans and you have a lot of them.

"You inspire me to keep on trying. I want to be just like you, kind and caring.”

And one to Sancho said: “You are an amazing person and a role model to so many people.”

Youngsters at St Bede's RC Primary have showed their support for the players who were subject to racist abuse.

Proud teacher Miss Romano added: “Even if the players don’t see it, someone who may have seen the racist abuse and felt upset about it themselves might see their post and feel better.”

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Simply click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu.

Letters praised the players for their performance during the Euros.

One of the touching letters from a pupil at St Bede's RC Primary.