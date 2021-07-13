South Shields pub forced to close its doors temporarily as 'large number' of staff self-isolate

The County on Sunderland Road missed out on hosting fans for England’s historic Euro 2020 final on Sunday due to a ‘large number’ of staff needing to self-isolate.

It has not yet been confirmed when the pub is due to reopen its doors again but the venue said it hoped to be serving customers again ‘very shortly.’

The County on Sunderland Road has had to close while staff self-isolate. Image by Google Maps.

A statement confirming the temporary closure on The County’s Facebook page on Friday said: “Today we have had to make the very difficult decision to close our business.

“Due to a large number of our staff needing to self-isolate we regretfully do not have enough staff to currently trade safely.

"We feel it is unfair to put our staff and our guests at risk.

"At this time we are unsure how long this will be for, but we hope that we will be trading freely very shortly.

"We cannot apologise enough for the inconvenience this causes especially with such a big day planned tomorrow.

"We have tried to contact all of our bookings that this would impact. We ask for your understanding and support at this time.

“We look forward to welcoming you back very soon!”

The venue has been contacted for comment to find out when they hope to be open once again.

The closure comes as coronavirus case rates in South Tyneside remain the highest in the country driven by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Latest figures released on Monday, July 12, show South Tyneside had 2,052 new cases in the seven days to July 8, the equivalent of 1,359.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 691.5 in the seven days to July 1.

The borough’s high case rate has sparked a warning from Tom Hall, director of public health at South Tyneside Council, who has urged everyone to ‘do their bit’ to curb the spread.

Mr Hall said: "The Covid vaccines have been shown to be highly effective, so we are doing all we can to encourage people to get both doses.

"By getting vaccinated, people are doing right by themselves and their communities.

“We are also encouraging people to continue to follow the public health guidance around hands, face, space and fresh air – even beyond July 19.

"Each and every one of us needs to take personal responsibility to follow the guidance and avoid making it easy for the virus to spread. "