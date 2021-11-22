The PM was at Port of Tyne to open the CBI conference 2021, where he spoke alongside CBI director general Tony Danker.

However it was the Prime Minister’s bizarre comments about children TV character Peppa Pig, which has got most people talking, including our Shields Gazette readers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson speaking during the 2021 CBI annual conference, held at The Port of Tyne, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

During the speech, Mr Johnson said: “ Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. I don’t know if you’ve been to Peppa Pig world, who’s been, hands up anyone who’s been to Peppa Pig World? Not enough."

"I loved it and Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on new mass transit systems, even if they’re a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig."

Gazette readers were not impressed with the PM’s speech:

Melanie Featherstone said: “He waffled on about Peppa Pig World. He's better suited being PM of Peppa pig world although George is probably more articulate and Rebecca Rabbit would thrash him at PMQs.”

Tony Danker, Director General, CBI listens to Boris Johnson speaking during the 2021 CBI annual conference, held at The Port of Tyne, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

Linda Robinson said: “Waffle waffle and more waffle.”

Mark Davies posted: “Wow what an utter shambles of a speech too. Haha. What a joke.”

And Paul Gray said “Johnson has no intention of "Levelling up".

During the speech, the PM also appeared to stumble on his words, losing his place and shuffling through his notes in an awkward moment for the conference hall.

Boris Johnson shuffling his papers during the 2021 CBI annual conference, held at The Port of Tyne, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

Speaking after the session, Mr Johnson said he thought his speech “went over well” despite criticisms for losing his place and talking about the children’s TV character.

After being questioned by ITV on whether “everything was OK”, he said: “I think that people got the vast majority of the points that I wanted to make and I thought it went over well.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.