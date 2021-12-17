Residents devastated after much-loved swans found dead at South Tyneside pond
A family of swans that lived in a pond in South Tyneside have sadly been found dead as teams from South Tyneside Council were called to remove the birds.
The birds were found dead in a pond in West Boldon, near to Testo’s roundabout, after a member of the public noticed them.
Council staff attended the pond earlier this week to remove the swans from the water, but unfortunately the swans couldn’t be safely reached from the bank.
Resident Carol Yung who started up the Boldon Pond Life Facebook page to share the daily lives of the swans said: “It brought a lot of joy into people's lives especially during these tough times.
"People looked forward to my regular updates and myself and community are devastated at this tragic and sudden situation.”
Team members from South Tyneside Council removed the bodies on Friday, December 17 with assistance from its outdoor education team.
A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we were notified of the death of the swans at Boldon pond. They are much loved by residents and are a familiar sight for people passing through the Boldon area.
“Council staff attended this week with all the requisite PPE needed to handle dead wild birds and to remove the deceased swans from the water. However, as they couldn’t safely be reached from the bank, the Council is looking to re-visit the site tomorrow (Friday) with assistance from its outdoor education team.
“The deaths have been reported to DEFRA. We would urge anyone who comes across any visibly sick or dead wild birds to avoid any contact and to report any incidents to DEFRA on 03459 335577.”