Fast-rising rockband Red Rum Club have just announced a new UK tour and they’re bringing it to the North East.

Liverpool Sextet Red Rum Club continue their upward curve both nationally and further afield.

Following a recent hometown headline at Aintree Racecourse to a sold-out crowd of 11,000, Red Rum Club have announced an extensive UK tour for Autumn 2025.

The run sees them travel across the country for 13 shows, including a gig at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on September 24.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 23 May and are available here .

Red Rum Club have announced a UK tour for the autumn. | submit

Where else are Red Rum Club going?

BUCK UK TOUR 2025

September, 24 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

September, 25 – Glasgow, SWG3

September, 26 – Hull, The Welly Club

September, 29 – Sheffield, The Foundry

October, 1 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

October, 2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

October, 3 – Leicester, O2 Academy

October, 4 – Oxford, O2 Academy

October, 6 – Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station

October, 7 – Bristol Trinity Centre

October, 8 – Brighton, Concord

October, 9 – London, Electric Brixton

What else is new with Red Rum Club?

With a distinct sound described as "Mariachi Merseybeat", 2025 has already seen UK arena and European tours supporting The Wombats, plus announcements for Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Tramlines and YNOT festivals.

Autumn 2025 is set to be filled with major events for Red Rum Club including the release of the band’s eagerly anticipated 5th studio album BUCK (Modern Sky UK, Avenue A USA) on September 5.

Summarized as, “a rebellious, high-energy evolution that shatters expectations and redefines their sound”, it is confidently expected to surpass the UK album chart position of their previous album (“Western Approaches” #8) and break into the top 5.

The major UK headline tour will then be followed by another North American tour with The Wombats (October/November), and the band’s own biggest North American tour to date/