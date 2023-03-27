News you can trust since 1849
Royal Mail apologises to residents in Whiteleas over issues with delivering letters

Delays to post services in the Whiteleas area has been put down to high levels of staff absence by Royal Mail.

By Ryan Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:09 BST

Residents in the Whiteleas area have told the Gazette that they have been suffering from disruption to their post for around the last three weeks.

One resident explained that she and her neighbours had missed letters for appointments, Mother’s Day cards, and more due to the disruption.

Residents say they were told to collect their letters from the Royal Mail Delivery Office on West Walpole Street.

Residents have reported problems with receiving post in the Whiteleas area. Photo: Getty Images.
Royal Mail has since apologised to those who were affected and put the issue down to “higher than usual” staff absences.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the delays reported in the local Whiteleas area.

"This follows a period of higher than usual sickness absence, and we are confident that customers in the local area will now be receiving a service of the high standard that they can expect from Royal Mail.”

