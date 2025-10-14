Former Sunderland AFC stars were joined by Foundation of Light founder and former Black Cats chairman Sir Bob Murray to celebrate the achievements of people who are making a real difference in their communities.

The Beacon of Light sparkled as the Foundation of Light’s annual Gala Awards Dinner brought together inspirational stories, top-class entertainment, and Black Cats legends in a night that truly showcased the power of football to change lives.

TV personalities and former Black Cats stars turned out in force for the Foundation of Light’s annual Gala Awards Dinner. | Foundation of Light

The evening recognised the remarkable achievements of individuals and groups supported by the Foundation’s life-changing programmes, with awards presented for excellence, resilience, and leadership.

The event was hosted by Sky Sports presenter Tom White and compere Justin Lockwood, with awards presented to recipients by Kevin Phillips, Lynden Gooch, Andy Reid, Gordon Armstrong and Darren Williams as well as current SAFC Women players Libbi McInnes and Emily Cassap.

Black Cats fan and TV personality George Clarke was also on hand to present awards in his role as a Foundation trustee.

In a first for the Gala, the event was also broadcast live to a special venue in London, where guests from the Beyond Sunderland network gathered for their own celebration, hosted by Black Cats legend Kevin Ball.

Beyond Sunderland is a growing network of people who are passionate about giving back to the region they came from by using their experience and connections to help expand the Foundation of Light’s reach far beyond Wearside.

Sir Bob Murray CBE, Foundation of Light Chairman, said: “To see our community come together, not just here in Sunderland but also in London through Beyond Sunderland shows the incredible pride and passion people have for their city and club. The support we receive helps us deliver programmes that change lives every day.”

Noteworthy winners

Carol Rogers and George Clarke. | Foundation of Light.

Carol Rogers was the winner of the Wear Empowered Award. After the tragic murder of her son which led to issues with addiction, Carol took part in a cooking course with the Foundation of Light, which helped her get back to socialising and inspired her to become a volunteer mentor with South Tyneside adult recovery.

Kaillum McDermont with Darren Williams. | Foundation of Light.

Kaillum McDermont received the Wear Giving Back Award. Kaillum joined the Foundation as a young father with no career plans after a leg injury stopped him playing football, his main hobby and outlet.

The Employability Coaching programme helped him find a career path in football coaching and he’s now working full-time as a Lifeguard while still building coaching experience with the Foundation of Light.

Richard Dunning (Middle) with James Murray and Gordon Armstrong. | Foundation of Light

Richard Dunning won the Wear Inspiring Award. Richard, who lives with Parkinson’s disease, was the first member of the Foundation’s Neurological Walking Football session. For a while he was the only member, but his dedication through the years has helped the session grow, with members even forming their own competitive walking football team.

Esther Brooks, 9, with Neil Burke, Emily Cassap, and Regina Kane. | Foundation of Light.

Esther Brooks received the Wear High-Performing Award. Esther, 9, has played in the Foundation’s female player pathway for several years. After working on managing her emotions Esther has been fast-tracked to the Sunderland AFC Girls Academy.

Full list of Wear Winners

All of the Foundation of Light's award winners. | Foundation of Light

Hannah Dinsdale - Wear Making a Difference Award sponsored by Helen McArdle

Parth Patwardhan - Wear Driven Award sponsored by Sunderland University

Kayleigh Parkinson - Wear Dedicated Award sponsored by Gentoo

Logan Kilburn - Wear Courageous Award sponsored by The Banks Group

Laurie Young - Wear Skilled Award sponsored by the Sir Tom Cowie Charitable Trust

Max Richmond - Wear Collaborative Award sponsored by Re:Gen Group

Richard Dunning - Wear Inspiring Award sponsored by The Murray Family

Joel Swan - Wear Passionate Award sponsored by the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility

Amelia Cooney - Wear Thriving Award sponsored by the Premier League

Will Derry - Wear Ambitious Award sponsored by Sunderland AFC

Liam Robinson - Wear Shining Award sponsored by Aspire Technology Solutions

Esther Brooks - Wear High-Performing Award sponsored by Hummel

Bobby Byers - Wear Resilient Award sponsored by Stagecoach

Keith Chow - Wear Motivated Award sponsored by John Wood

Kaillum McDermont - Wear Giving Back Award sponsored by MGH Offshore

Carol Rogers - Wear Empowered Award sponsored by Sweeney Miller Law

The Gala Awards Dinner once again highlighted the Foundation’s mission: to use the power of football to educate, inspire and improve lives.

Guests were treated to a stellar line-up of performances, headlined by Frankie and The Dreamers. They were also joined on stage by William Cole, the cello player who went viral ahead of Sunderland’s Wembley triumph earlier this year with his stirring rendition of the club anthem Wise Men Say.

The Foundation wanted to thank all their supporters and sponsors including Harrison Centre for Social Mobility, Hilton Garden Inn Sunderland, Molson Coors, and pbl print.