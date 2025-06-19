SAFC legends join guests at the Beacon of Light for Premier League Fixtures Breakfast

Former players Darren Williams and Kevin Ball joined SAFC’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and a range of Sunderland businesses at the Beacon of Light for a special Fixtures Breakfast.

Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer David Bruce was also in attendance at the event, which was an opportunity for the club and it’s official charity the Foundation of Light, to welcome their partner organisations - and fans - to revel in promotion back to the Premier League and look ahead to next season.

The Beacon of Light hosted its annual Fixtures Breakfast. | Foundation of Light.

As the Premier League fixtures were revealed at 9am yesterday (June 18) former BBC presenter and Black Cats fan Jeff Brown hosted the event in which the former players and SAFC representatives gave their reaction to the fixtures.

As an opening day at home to West Ham United was revealed on the stroke of 9am, the panel spoke about some of the key dates including the derbies and the festive period.

Foundation of Light Managing Director, Jamie Wright said: “We’ve had eight years of being away from the Premier League and the Fixtures Breakfasts have always been a good event.

“But there’s something a bit different about getting the fixtures like Newcastle, Liverpool, Man City, and Arsenal.

“It’s an exciting event for everyone to be part of. The club and the Foundation should be working hand in hand. We’re their official charity and they are our unique selling point.

“The fact that we’ve worked collaboratively to put on events like this showcases the strength of both brands and how businesses can achieve their goals by working with both club and Foundation.

“I think everybody has felt over the past three weeks, the enormous impact of being back in the Premier League. There is a lift, you can feel it.”

Returning to the status of being a Premier League club, is also going to have benefits for the charity.

Jamie added: “For the Foundation, returning to the Premier League is a huge benefit, which we’ve probably downplayed it over the last eight years.

“Being back in, there’s not only an uplift in funding that we can receive, but there’s more opportunities to explore as well.”