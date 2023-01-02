The incident happened in Finchale Road, in Hebburn, in the early hours of New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1).

Footage taken from the scene shows a massive hole in the brick bus shelter which covers almost the entire back wall. The bus stop, which is located next to a house, has been fenced off.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service attended the collision and had to cut the driver free from the vehicle.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a one vehicle collision at 1.37am on Sunday January 1 and two fire appliances were sent from South Shields Fire Station.

"The vehicle had gone through a bus shelter and into a brick wall. Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove a post and two doors from the vehicle to gain access to the driver.

"Fire crews removed the casualty and placed him on a stretcher. He was passed into the care of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and taken to South Tyneside Hospital.”

The hole in the back wall of the brick bus stop which the vehicle went through.

An NEAS spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Hebburn shortly after 1.30am on New Year's Day.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, a clinical team leader and two resources from our Hazardous Area Response Team and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken to South Tyneside Hospital."

Northumbria Police also attended and has been contacted for more information.

The hole in the back wall of the bus shelter.

The bus stop is next to a residential property.