'Sending our love' - Community pays tribute to motorcyclist who died after South Shields crash
Messages of condolence have been shared with the family and friends of a tragic motorcyclist who has died.
The man, who has not yet been named, died on Sunday, July 28 following a one-vehicle collision in Jarrow Road, South Shields.
Emergency services attended the scene at around 4pm to care for the man, who had come off his motorbike and suffered life-threatening injuries.
As Northumbria Police launch a witness appeal and ask those with dashcam footage to come forward, the South Tyneside community has rallied around to pay tribute to the man involved and offer their best wishes to those who knew him.
Here are some of your tributes from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Lesley Chapman: “So so sad RIP. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Sue Maude: “He was the love of my life.”
Brogan Neve: “Heartbreaking news. RIP. Thoughts with family and friends.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Samantha Helens: “I haven't been able to stop thinking about this person all day I'm so sorry to his family and friends RIP.”
Yvonne Heilbron: “Tragic, so sad my thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”
Melanie Spinks: “Sending our love.”
Kendy Kaye: “Such a tragedy.”
Sarah Dale: “Devastating. Thoughts with the rider's family.”
Michelle Whale: “So sad, how safe in God’s arms.”
Margy Nelson: “So sad for the family.”
*If you have any information, you can contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 738 280719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.