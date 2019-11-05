'She is a star in the making' - Watch Gazette's young performer winner Amelia Saleh perform at the first Charlie Gard ball
A South Shields teenager has made a national name for herself after performing at a major charity event in London.
Amelia Saleh, is only 13 but she has already sang at one of the biggest charity events of the year – the first Charlie Gard Foundation ball.
The talented youngster who won the Young Performer accolade at the Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards just a year ago, has already come a long way since her award win.
She was asked by charity organisers to sing at their first ball held at the historic Roundhouse in Camden on October 11.
Amelia was the youngest performer in a line up of impressive acts on the night and performed three songs from musical The Greatest Showman to a 300-strong crowd.
Proud mum Dora Saleh said: “It was absolutely amazing and we are so proud.”
The Charlie Gard Foundation was set up by parents Connie and Chris who tragically lost their son Charlie, who had mitochondrial depletion syndrome, in July 28, 2017, just a week before his first birthday.
The foundation set up in his memory supports children, adults and their families that have been affected by mitochondrial disease.
Stephanie Roundsmith from The Charlie Gard Foundation said: “Amelia was outstanding throughout the whole evening.
“We are delighted to be working with Amelia for future performances for the charity, and will endeavour to support Amelia on her own musical journey in any way we can.
“She is a star in the making and we are truly honoured that she is happy to support the Charlie Gard Foundation and our continued work to support those affected by a mitochondrial diagnosis.”
And just weeks later Amelia took to the stage once again when she performed at the Danny Land Ball held at the Crown Plaza in Newcastle on November 2, which was also in aid of the Charlie Gard Foundation.
She was chosen for the event by organiser Danny Mitchell, from Change Fundraising Limited.
Danny said: “You can hear a pin drop when she perform.
”She blows the roof off every venue she sings at.”