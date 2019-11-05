Amelia Saleh, is only 13 but she has already sang at one of the biggest charity events of the year – the first Charlie Gard Foundation ball.

The talented youngster who won the Young Performer accolade at the Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards just a year ago, has already come a long way since her award win.

Singer Amelia Saleh is making a name for herself in the music industry.

Amelia was the youngest performer in a line up of impressive acts on the night and performed three songs from musical The Greatest Showman to a 300-strong crowd.

Proud mum Dora Saleh said: “It was absolutely amazing and we are so proud.”

The Charlie Gard Foundation was set up by parents Connie and Chris who tragically lost their son Charlie, who had mitochondrial depletion syndrome, in July 28, 2017, just a week before his first birthday.

Stephanie Roundsmith from The Charlie Gard Foundation said: “Amelia was outstanding throughout the whole evening.

“We are delighted to be working with Amelia for future performances for the charity, and will endeavour to support Amelia on her own musical journey in any way we can.

“She is a star in the making and we are truly honoured that she is happy to support the Charlie Gard Foundation and our continued work to support those affected by a mitochondrial diagnosis.”

And just weeks later Amelia took to the stage once again when she performed at the Danny Land Ball held at the Crown Plaza in Newcastle on November 2, which was also in aid of the Charlie Gard Foundation.

She was chosen for the event by organiser Danny Mitchell, from Change Fundraising Limited.

Danny said: “You can hear a pin drop when she perform.