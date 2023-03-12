News you can trust since 1849
‘Should be in all pubs & clubs’ – readers have say on South Shields nightclub checking customers for knives

Gazette readers have reacted to Club del Mar, in South Shields, implementing a knife detector to search all customers before they enter the venue.

By Ryan Smith
Published 12th Mar 2023, 23:27 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 23:28 GMT

The club’s owner, Kerrie Ann Churchill, put the measures in place after a rise in violence and threats towards her and her staff left her feeling like she had no other option.

Speaking to the Gazette, she said: “I have to put on a stab vest every time I come down from the club to the front door as people are threatening us with knives.

"I’ve worked in this industry for more than 20 years, I love my job but things like this makes me not what to do it anymore.

"I dread when the weekend comes as it is just vile, myself and my staff don’t get paid enough to be threatened with knives.”

Kerrie Ann, who is from Sunderland, hopes that the knife detector will act as a deterrent to anyone who tries to access the nightclub with a weapon.

The UK law states that the maximum penalty for someone carrying a knife is either four years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

This is what you said on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Steve Appleton: "The police have every tool to deal with this, including access to schools, community groups, legislation and directions to leave. They also have at least one knife arch that they should be offering to affected premises.”

Kaveh Fazlali: “Every bar and pub should have these.”

Sam Spence: “I used to love working in pubs when I was younger, it was more like a night out in itself. I wouldn’t thank you for a job in a bar now. Take your life into your own hands.”

Glen Little: “Every pub should have them these days.”

Janice Kane: “This should be in all pubs and clubs these days. Knife crime is horrendous now.”

Claire Parker: “This is nothing new, door staff have always been threatened with knives.”

Kenneth Wood: “Anyone going out clubbing with a knife should be jailed, as they’re going out with the intention of hurting someone.”

Lyn Brennan: “Makes a change from the rest who don’t seem to care at all about the staff’s safety.”

