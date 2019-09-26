Dad-of-one Chris will join the reality show’s star-studded line-up in taking to the floor for the programme’s second live episode on Saturday, September 28 – and this week is the first where there is a public vote, and therefore a risk of being eliminated from the competition.

For their week two dance, Chris and professional partner Karen Hauer will take on the cheeky Charleston – and dance to Out of Our Heads by Take That.

Taking to Instagram to share updates with his followers, Chris, 33, revealed he’d had quite the sweat on during the couple’s gruelling training sessions throughout this week; he’s definitely been putting the hours in.

Chris Ramsey ready to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

In the first live show of the series, Chris and Karen scored a lowly 13 points for their Cha Cha Cha to Lizzo’s Juice, with judge Bruno Tonioli reminding the 33-year-old that timing in dancing, as with comedy, is everything.

We’re certain he’s got plenty more skill to show the judges this weekend.

And if there was ever a dance to suit a comedian, it’s the cheeky Charleston, with plenty of room for slapstick and fun.

Here’s hoping the pair will break into the 20s with the judges’ scores! Now we need your help to show the Shields lad some love.

Vote for Chris Ramsey!

How can I support the Vote Chris campaign?

That’s easy - send us your messages of good luck and support on social media!

You can also tag us in pictures on Facebook and Twitter of you showing your support for Chris and Karen, whether that’s with a poster, a banner or your own Strictly Saturday night viewing party.

Don’t forget to use #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey in your messages and we will share the best – and of course, don’t forget to vote when the lines open after the show!

We are ready to see comedian Chris Ramsey take to the floor on Strictly! Picture: PA.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday, September 28 from 6.40pm.