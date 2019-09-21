Chris Ramsey left his body on holiday says judge following his Strictly Come Dancing debut

Vote for Chris Ramsey!

The dad-of-one, who says he hates dancing in front of an audience, took to the Strictly ballroom to perform the Cha Cha Cha with professional dancer partner Karen Hauer.

The 33-year-old said ahead of the big performance that he had never done so much exercise before in his life and would be ‘devastated’ if anything went wrong or he messed up on the big night. But added that the ‘absolute euphoria’ of getting it right is massive for him.

Chris and partner Karen, who says she believes the comedian could be the ‘dark horse’ of the competition, performed their first dance together to Lizzo’s Juice.

After finishing the performance Chris was visibly delighted, and relieved, to have finished and felt he had put on a good show but was eager to hear what the judges had to say.

Bruno Tonioli, who was the first judge to comment on his performance, said: “I could see the determination, the good intention, the effort… total lack of timing and rhythm. He was in Hong Kong time, I have no idea.

“Adding to that a severe case of hip action bypass. Listen it’s very important, dancing is like comedy – timing is everything – work on that.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I thought it was very awkward if I’m to be honest, very flat footed. Your free arm leaves a lot to be desired I’m afraid you need to do something with it not just throw it anywhere you like. There’s absolutely no hip action in sight which made it all look very stompy. But there is a saving grace, my darling, I believe there is deep down inside there, we’ve not seen it yet, but you do have some rhythm.”

Motsi Mabuse said: “You had fun with that. Your face is so expressive – if we could have some of that in the body. Your face was brilliant, you made the dance fun, you had the cheeky part of the Cha Cha Cha, just your body was a bit on holiday – but we’ll get there.”

Shirley Ballas said the partnership has chemistry and added that: “With hard work anything is possible. You’ve got the right physique, you've got the right look, you’ve got an amazing partner. Keep working hard I think we’re going to see some great things from you.”

Chris and Karen received a score of just 13 having received threes from all of the judges bar Motsi who awarded the pair a four.

Chris’s wife Rosie Ramsey, a social media star who also co-hosts a comedy podcast alongside her husband, attended the live show and could be seen laughing and cheering on her husband from the sidelines.

Speaking after his performance Chris joked: “It’s nice to start at the bottom the only way is up.”

The public can’t vote for their favourite act until next week after all 15 couples have performed again.

Scores from the judges this week will be carried over and added with the scoring from the second performances.