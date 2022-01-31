Belle Foster and her younger sister Jenny Baker found each other again at Bedewell Grange care home in Hebburn after not seeing each other for many years.

The sisters last saw each other in 2014 for Belle's 90th birthday.

The elder sister later moved into Bedewell Grange in April 2019.

Sisters Belle and Jenny reunited

Jenny arrived at the end of November when the sisters were reunited, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

They are now sharing many beautiful memories.

Belle and Jenny were born at home in Felling, and were always close despite the age gap between them.

The sisters also have two brothers, Joseph and Edward, who both emigrated to Australia, and Jenny was the youngest of the siblings.

Jenny said she always looked up to Belle who was older and looked after her.

When Belle was married, Jenny felt very close to her and her family.

She remembers wearing a beautiful pink dress to her older sister’s wedding.

When Belle had her first son, Colin, Jenny was 10 and developed a very close relationship with him.

Jenny loved her job working as a civil servant at the Ministry of Labour in Newcastle, she worked there from leaving school until she retired. Big sister Belle worked in the sweet factory at Team Valley until she had her sons.

Now the sisters live on the same floor in the care home and they spend lots of time catching up over coffee and a cake together.

Jenny said: “It is so wonderful to find my big sister again after all these years and to be able to spend so much time together, we are so happy. Sisters are the best kind of friends - there's no friend like a sister."

Rebecca Travis, General Manager at Bedewell Grange, said: “We are so delighted for Jenny and Belle, it was such a special moment when they were reunited again. Now they are inseparable, chatting away – making up for lost time.

"We are just so happy we were able to bring them back together.”

