Site of former St Clare's Hospice lit up for Christmas to remember loved ones
Christmas lights have been switched on in the grounds of a former South Tyneside hospice in memory of those who are no longer with us.
St Clare’s Hospice, which stoof in Primrose, Jarrow, continues to hold a big place in the hearts of so many families across the borough, prompting the local authority and ward members to turn on lights in the trees on site in remembrance of those who are sadly no longer with us.
Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council said: “Christmas is a magical time of year when families and friends come together and remember loved ones.
“We have listened to local residents who were keen for lights at the former St Clare’s site to be switched on. This location joins other additions to this year’s festive lighting programme. We hope the investment in our light installations across towns and villages will spread much-needed cheer throughout our communities this year.”
New Christmas features elsewhere in the borough include multi-coloured motifs on Fowler Street, leading along Keppel Street and up to Market Square. Additional lighting is also installed along King Street with an overhead canopy as well as lit trees at its northern end.
New displays have also been installed in Hebburn at the Victoria Road East/Campbell Park Road roundabout and in Jarrow on the A185 roundabout, along Church Bank and on trees in Linear Park.
Trees at Harton Village and the roundabout at Cauldwell Avenue/Sunderland Road have new lights and East Boldon is lit up with new motifs along Front Street. A new Christmas tree has been installed at Marsden Grotto car park.