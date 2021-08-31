June Coser was presented with her Points of Light award by South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

June Coser from South Shields was presented with the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award by the town’s MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, on Tuesday, August 31.

The award recognises June’s inspirational fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer's Society which have seen her devote 14 years to the charity in honour of her late husband Bill Coser.

June cared for Bill after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and it was her personal experience with the illness that inspired her to help others facing their own battle with it.

June Coser has spent 14 years raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

She joined South Tyneside Alzheimer's Carers Committee and went on to become it’s chairwoman, doing everything from bag packs at Iceland and B&M – to organising events across South Tyneside – in an effort to raise funds.

June’s daughter, Dawn Bingham, said: “This award is the icing on the cake for my mam’s 90th year.

"To be recognised by the Prime Minister is next level.

"My mam is just amazing and such a special, caring person.”

June Coser received her Points of Light award from South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck on Tuesday, August 31.

June, who celebrated her 90th birthday in June, said she was ‘really proud’ to receive the award, which honours outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community.

The devoted fundraiser was honoured digitally on Tuesday, July 13, with her name and achievement listed on the Points of Light website, before receiving the award itself on August 31.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck said the whole town was proud of June for what she has achieved.

She said: “I am delighted that June has been recognised by The Points of Light awards scheme.

June with her late husband Bill Coser who battled Alzheimer’s.

"Like June I know the pain of losing someone close to you from this terrible illness.

"That June has used her experience to dedicate her energies and time to raising money and increasing awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society is humbling.

“I am pleased even in her 90th year and in the middle of a global pandemic she is showing no signs of stopping.

"June is the very best of us, an amazing advocate for our town and a credit to her family.

June Coser, pictured with her daughter Dawn Bingham, was delighted to receive her Points of Light award from South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

"We in South Shields are very proud of her.”